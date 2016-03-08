Juve target Sancho eager to leave Dortmund in January after feeling ‘humiliated’
25 November at 16:25German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund’s highly-rated winger Jadon Sancho is eager to leave the club in the January transfer window, as per The Athletic cited by Calciomercato.com.
The England international is one of the hottest young property in the European football and has been attracting interest from the likes of Italian Serie A outfit Juventus, Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid and FC Barcelona and England Premier League club Manchester United in the recent past.
As per the latest report, Sancho is eager to leave the BVB in the mid-season transfer window as he feels humiliated by the recent events at the club where he was first fined for joining the club late from international duty, then he was asked to train alone in the rain and was later substituted in the first-half during the match against Bayern Munich.
Sancho has been in impressive form for Dortmund in the ongoing campaign where he has scored five goals and provided nine assists in just 17 matches in all competition.
