Juve, the medical report: updates on Alex Sandro and Ronaldo
20 November at 21:20After today's training session at Continassa, an official report arrived from Juventus (via Calciomercato.com), focusing on the medical side of things. A few players are struggling in the Bianconeri squad, though there is some positive news.
The training session was focused on ball possession, after starting with activation and physical work. Per the report, extra attention was put towards the attacking phase of the game. As mentioned, there were also some individual updates.
Pjanic, who left the Bosnia camp, trained partially with the group. Rabiot didn't train with the group at all, as the report continues, due to slight fatigue in the left adductor. Meanwhile, Ronaldo did some individual work after returning from international duty with Portugal.
Finally, Alex Sandro was tested at J Medical today and the tests showed significant improvements to his left adductor, according to the report. His condition will now be evaluated day by day.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments