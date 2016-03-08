Juve, the meeting between Paratici and Sarri: outgoing names
29 July at 18:40The first part of the Juventus season has been completed, with the end of the Asian tour. Now the Bianconeri are expected to have ten days of training in Turin, before the friendlies against Atletico Madrid and at Villar Perosa.
Today, the players who remained in Turin (during Asian tour) resumed training at the Continassa, and tomorrow the rest of the group is expected to train as well.
For Fabio Paratici and Maurizio Sarri, the next few hours will be important, as the two will discuss everything. The performances of the players in the first seasonal outings, the team's state of health, and, above all, the market. The situations still to be defined are many, especially with regards to the departures.
The names of Dybala, Higuain, Mandzukic, Kean, Khedira, Matuidi, Cancelo and Rugani will especially be discussed. The two will examine them one by one, before deciding on the future of the players.
