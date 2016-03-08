Juve, the results of the swabs: no new coronavirus cases
22 March at 16:40
Under the circumstances, Juventus can smile. Or perhaps breathe a sigh of relief. After Daniele RuganiBlaise Matuidi and Paulo Dybala tested positive for the Coronavirus, there have been no other positive tests in the squad, which is a great sign.
According to the latest reports from Sky Italia (via Calciomercato.com), the results of the most recent swabs taken from the players came in. As mentioned, no one tested positive and the Bianconeri will now be hoping that this stays the case.
There were also tests for the players that are currently abroad, which includes Higuain, Ronaldo, Pjanic, Khedira and Douglas Costa. Meanwhile, the rest of the squad is still in Italy and lockdown. With new cases still popping up in the country, the quarantine period could even be extended.
Hopefully, the spread will lose some steam in the coming days as Italy have suffered enough already.
