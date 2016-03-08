Juve, the truth about Rugani's stay; Zenit were ready
06 September at 09:45Daniele Rugani has already experienced so many ups and downs in 2019, and in the last days of the transfer market, he could have ended up in Russia, we have learned. However, just when the negotiations were ready to be closed, Giorgio Chiellini tore his ACL.
On Friday, when Chiellini sustained his injury, Rugani's agent Davide Torchia had seemingly found the right solution for all parties after weeks of complicated negotiations: Zenit St. Petersburg. The Russian side were close to reaching an agreement with the Bianconeri.
Furthermore, the defender was ready to accept the move and start again, despite the big change it would require. The 'ok' of the deal was approaching, then Paratici's message on Friday put a hold to the negotiations.
On Saturday, the sporting director's message remained the same: keep the deal on hold. Finally, on Sunday, the decision was taken as manager Maurizio Sarri rejected the possibility of signing Jerome Boateng, which resulted in Rugani staying.
Go to comments