Juve vs. Barcelona in the market: Paratici has one regret as new race begins
05 February at 22:35Juventus have no particular regret for the last winter market window. Paratici has already set operations for June, like Ramsey’s arrival for free from Arsenal.
Then, he also replaced Benatia with Caceres, even if the results on the pitch were disappointing. However, the only operation that Juventus would have gladly concluded has been stolen by Barcelona.
Paratici had practically defined the transfer of Jean Todibo, defender class '99 of Toulouse, whose contract would have expired in June. The negotiation failed a few steps from the finish line. Indeed, Todibo said yes to his transfer to Juventus and Paratici started to work in order to take him immediately, already in January, from Toulouse.
The deal, however, stopped because other intermediaries proposed Todibo to Barcelona. The president of the Blaugrana Bartomeu decided to invest on him immediately, also doubling the offer presented by the Bianconeri to the player’s agents.
This missed operation caused disappointment in the whole Juventus since the deal was almost closed. It seems like Todibo’s affair will be only the first chapter of the market clashes between Juve and Barça: de Ligt is already the main target of both Juventus and Barcelona.
We exclusively understand that During the summer will probably take place a market auction between the two clubs to sign with the Dutch defender.
Moreover, Paratici is monitoring Jordi Alba’s contractual situation with Barcelona since the Spanish left-back is not convinced yet to renew his deal with the Blaugrana and the Bianconeri could try to take advantage of this situation and sign with the Spaniard.
