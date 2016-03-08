Juve warn Man Utd and Sevilla: the price tag of Mandzukic

The requests are well-defined and are non-negotiable: the Croatian's departure must be on a permanent basis, we have learned. Juve are looking to get rid off the player, whose contract expires in 2021, and won't accept a loan unless it guarantees an obligation to buy.

Furthermore, as our report states, a few offers will most likely arrive from China. Therefore, Juventus intend to put pressure on the teams interested, demanding a payment of no less than €5.3m to sell the striker. With that amount, they would avoid a capital loss.

Man Utd are ready to meet the player's salary demand of over €5m. However, they are not willing to pay for a player that isn't in the plans of Juve, looking to get him for free instead. Sevilla, meanwhile, are offering a loan with an obligation to buy, but would like to split the salary costs. For more news, visit our homepage.

As he hasn't played a single minute for Juventus this season, Mario Mandzukic is destined to leave the club in January. However, thus far, no proposals have met the demands of the Bianconeri, which has slowed down an agreement.