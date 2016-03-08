Juventus, after Pjanic: injury stops Alex Sandro

After Miralem Pjanic was stopped due to an injury during international duty with Bosnia, another Juventus player, namely Alex Sandro, has now been sent to the sidelines for the same reason. In other words, the break has done the Bianconeri no good thus far.

Pjanic injured his adductor in the game between Italy and Bosnia, which forced him to leave the national team for further tests in Turin, starting the recovery process straight away. For Alex Sandro, the injury is very similar indeed.

The defender took a knock in the game between Brazil and Argentina, which resulted in a muscle injury to the adductor of his right thigh. As we have learned , he will remain at Brazil's training camp, but obviously won't take part in the friendly against South Korea on Tuesday.

Brazil's medical staff will follow Alex Sandro day by day, thus starting the recovery period straight away, just like with Pjanic. Hopefully, the injuries aren't too serious, which would have been a big blow for Juventus.