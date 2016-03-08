Juventus, agreement close with two players whose contracts expire next summer
17 October at 21:00Despite the fact that the summer transfer market ended just over a month ago, Juventus are already preparing themselves for the upcoming January transfer window, planning multiple contract renewals, according to Calciomercato.com.
Firstly, the Bianconeri are looking to finalise contract negotiations with players whose contracts expire next summer, such as World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi, who has been with the side since 2017. This also includes 31-year-old Colombian Juan Cuadrado, whose flexibility playing either as a right winger or right back has been instrumental for coach Maurizio Sarri following injuries in the full-back department.
A contract clause in Matuidi’s contract could lead to an automatic renewal for one season, with an agreement already being reached with the Frenchman’s agent, Mino Raiola.
For Cuadrado, due to his renewed importance to the squad, the club are set to reach an agreement with the Colombian that will see him remain with the Bianconeri for a couple more seasons.
Apollo Heyes
