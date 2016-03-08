Juventus, Allegri: 'I was nervous, everything went wrong'

"They had more nerves, but it's human, it's crazy to think that Juventus can win everything. It's said to have been eliminated. Now we have to recharge our batteries ahead of the next game.

"My sending off? I was right to send me to the stands, I was nervous. Compliments to the referee, at that moment I paid for my anger.



"These situations create more attention for the next game, I'm sorry for De Sciglio, he had done well up until the mistake. Chiellini came out right away, but injuries are part of the game," he concluded.

"We had a bad first half on Sunday, then there was a reaction. However, everything went wrong tonight. We gave away the first and third goal.