Juventus and Tottenham dealt blow in chase for Man Utd star
30 August at 16:30Serie A giants Juventus and Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur have been dealt a blow in the race to sign Manchester United forward Anthony Martial.
The Mirror and the Daily Star state that Manchester United have offered Martial a new five-year contract against the wishes of boss Jose Mourinho, who wanted to sell him this past summer to sign another wing forward in place of the Frenchman.
Martial's current deal runs out in the summer of 2019 and he could be set to pen a new deal, despite being linked with Spurs and Juventus this past summer.
The French star missed out on a spot in the Les Blues squad for the World Cup after a disappointing second half of the previous season. Martial made 30 appearances for the Red Devils last season, scoring nine times and assisting five times. And his relationship has already hit rock bottom, reports have suggested.
