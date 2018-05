The fullback is considered the ideal man for Juventus' right side, however, it seems they will have to wait for the final confirmation regarding the player's status.

Arsenal's answer was very clear, they are not willing to open any negotiations before knowing the intentions of their new manager, which most likely will be Mikel Arteta. Furthermore, the Arsenal board doesn't want to let Bellerin go for less than €50m, a significant amount, albeit understandable for a player of his age. However, at the time being, Juventus are not willing to pay this amount. To date, there are different priorities, and the Bianconeri won't spend that much on a right-back.

Hector Bellerin has been on the radar of multiple clubs for quite some time, with Juventus being one of them. In fact, the Bianconeri have followed the Spaniard for a few weeks, even asking Arsenal for more information.