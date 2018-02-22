The fullback is considered the ideal man for Juventus' right side, however, it seems they will have to wait for the final confirmation regarding the player's status.

Arsenal's answer was very clear, they are not willing to open any negotiations before knowing the intentions of their new manager, which most likely will be Mikel Arteta. Furthermore, the Arsenal board doesn't want to let Bellerin go for less than €50m, a significant amount, albeit understandable for a player of his age.

However, at the time being, Juventus are not willing to pay this amount. To date, there are different priorities, and the Bianconeri won't spend that much on a right-back.