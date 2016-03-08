Juventus, Barzagli decisive to De Ligt growth
01 December at 09:00Mattias De Ligt didn't enjoy the most in-form starts to his time at Juventus, but has recently started to turn it around and justify his price tag to fans.
Lamented for his marking inaccuracies, hand-balls and penalties conceded, De Ligt has recovered with some big performances against Atletico Madrid & Atalanta.
Immediately launched into the fray after Chiellini's injury, the Dutchman had made some people turn up their noses, not convinced by the investment of 75 million for the former. Precision and concentration were the ideal ingredients for a cocktail that could help Juve and make the skeptics think again .
So what are the other factors behind this rebirth? Definitely a trust gained over the weeks thanks to the assimilation to the new climate and the esteem his companions Paratici, Bonucci and finally Sarri.
De Ligt has received kind words from those involved (via calciomercato.com). "Soon he will be the best defender in the world" said the director of sport.
Echoing these kind words where his team mates, "You see the improvements and the qualities of a great player, he is a humble boy and will become one of the best".
Pre-Sassuolo, Sarri was also full of praise for the influence of Juventus veteran and backroom staff member Barzagli:
"It was clear that he had immense qualities. Having Barzagli in the staff is a resource, if we talk about the defensive phase he can teach a lot because he was an extraordinary defender from the point of view of individual tactics. Playing every three days there isn't much time to train on the field and even watch 15 minutes a video with Andrea can teach Matthijs a lot".
For more news visit our homepage
Anthony Privetera
Go to comments