Juventus, battle with Man City for Atalanta wonderkid: the situation
25 November at 11:00Juventus have maintained contacts with Atalanta, as Calciomercato.com has learned, for their 17-year-old wonderkid Amad Diallo Traore. The striker has already played with the first team, even scoring a goal. Therefore, he is a hot name for the future.
The Bianconeri have been keeping tabs on the player for quite some time now, and now they are ready to get serious. In fact, an acceleration is necessary, since Manchester City entered the race for the youngster a few weeks back.
In the UEFA youth league, Atalanta won both encounters against the English side, and Traore was the players that impressed the scouts the most. Of course, this is even more motivation for Juventus to get the deal done.
It remains to be seen if anything will happen in January, or if they will wait until the summer. In any case, Traore has caught their attention, and now we are entering the phase of serious negotiations.
