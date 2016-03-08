Juventus, Bonucci: 'Conte has put together a great team'
04 October at 19:45Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci spoke to Italian media outlet Sky Sports via Calciomercato.com today to discuss this weekend’s Derby d’Italia match against Inter.
"In these games it is always difficult to say who is the favourite. They started the championship well, it was to be expected with the arrival of Conte, he has put together a great team. As for us, we will go to Milan to have a great performance, that's what brings you to the final result. I'm sure we'll see a great Juve.”
The Nerazzurri are currently top of the league table after a perfect start. Juventus are two points behind Inter, after dropping points to Fiorentina in a frustrating goalless draw last month.
This will also be the first championship game against Juventus for former Bianconeri and current Nerazzurri coach Antonio Conte, who set the Turin based club down the path of domestic dominance that they’ve seen in recent years.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments