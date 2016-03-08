Juventus, Buffon: 'I'm proud of the record, I don't want to be a role model'
16 January at 22:00Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon discussed the Serie A appearance record as well as the next league game against Parma to gathered reporters at a book presentation in Turin today, with Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com noting his words.
"Next week there's a new set of Coppa Italia games, I don't think I'll play on Sunday. Then we'll have to meet Roma or Parma themselves.”
The 41-year-old Italian then spoke about the Serie A appearance record. Buffon matched the tally set by former AC Milan talisman Paolo Maldini, 647 games.
"It's a satisfaction that makes me proud, it's right to be proud. Life is made of sacrifice and sweat, but also of beautiful and frivolous things. I don't want to be a model for children and people, it's not my aspiration, I don't feel the need to educate anyone. Many would like you to take on these responsibilities, but the education of a child is up to the parent. I can be a food for thought, if a family at the table sees Buffon making 700 appearances in Serie A the father could say: ‘See Buffon, besides the man - whom I don't know - had the character to suffer at certain times, the ability and humility to improve’. I want to be this for my children, but I don't want to put pressure on them.”
Buffon made his Serie A debut in the 1995/96 season with Parma, where he would end up spending six seasons overall. In that time he made 220 appearances across all competitions, conceding 210 goals and keeping 85 clean sheets. His performances were so impressive that he earned a move to Juventus, where he spent the next 17 seasons, including remaining with the club in Serie B after their demotion thanks to the Calciopoli scandal.
The 41-year-old Italian has made nine appearances across all competitions for the Bianconeri so far this season.
