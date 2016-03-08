Juventus, Capello: 'Leaving Ronaldo at home was a mistake'
28 October at 17:30Fabio Capello was not impressed at Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri’s decision to leave five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo out of the match day squad in their game against Lecce on Saturday. He gave his thoughts to Italian broadcaster Sky Sport Italia via Calciomercato.com.
"Leaving Ronaldo at home was a mistake. You had to take him on the bench, not summoning him is wrong because then if you need him at the end of the game you take him off the bench, and he gives you an effectiveness different from all the others.”
The Bianconeri suffered their second draw of the season this weekend, although their title race rivals Inter failed to capitalise, drawing 2-2 against Parma at home. Inter are now one point behind the league leaders.
Apollo Heyes
