Juventus, competition with Atletico for young Porto forward
25 October at 23:30Juventus are currently competing with Spanish side Atletico Madrid for Porto forward Fabio Silva, according to a report from Calciomercato.com.
Silva’s father and agent Jorge has already stated that the 17-year-old wishes to remain with Porto for the time being, despite some clubs already offering to pay the player’s release clause. However, both Juventus and Atletico aren’t giving up in the chase for the starlet’s signature.
So far this season Silva has already made six appearances for the Portuguese side.
Apollo Heyes
