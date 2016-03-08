Juventus, Costacurta: "Dybala will play in the most important games"
22 October at 21:30Former Milan defender Alessandro Costacurta spoke to Italian broadcaster Sky Sports via Calciomercato.com today, discussing the current situation at Juventus.
"Juve are called upon to win. Lokomotiv suffered against Leverkusen who deserved to win but are solid. Juve's characteristics can put them in difficulty, especially the midfielders who go into difficulty when the opponents play with speed and in tight spaces. Khedira? I didn't think he was brilliant but a bit in trouble with Bologna. Dybala? In my opinion at this moment, seeing the importance of the games I see him playing more. I think he'll play in the most important games, even if one day he'll probably play with all three in front.”
Juventus are currently top of the league table after eight games unbeaten, winning seven including against title rivals Napoli and Inter. The only game they failed to win in the league was a goalless draw against Fiorentina last month.
However, a win against Lokomotiv Moscow is crucial tonight as they look to top their Champions League group. They beat German side Bayer Leverkusen but only managed to pick up one point against Atletico Madrid in a 2-2 draw.
