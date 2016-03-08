Juventus could do swap deal with Man Utd
04 July at 10:10Football journalist Alfredo Pedulla has said that there is a possibility of Juventus swapping Mario Mandzukic with Matteo Darmian of Manchester United.
Mandzukic has drawn links with a move to United this summer and Darmian has been linked with a move to Juventus recently, with a move told to be close.
Recently, Alfredo Pedulla wrote on his website: "Juventus has asked Darmian to wait again, because after the World Cup there will be a confrontation with Mandzukic. If the Croatian should ask to leave, Juve will not hold him because Juventus does not hold anyone back.
"At this point the exchange of Darmian-Mandzukic could materialize."
