Juventus could hold talks for Benfica sensation today
25 March at 17:15Serie A giants Juventus could hold talks for two Benfica players during Portugal's game against Serbia in the UEFA EURO qualifiers.
Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici will likely be present at the game later today, as he will look to keep an eye on four of Juve's transfer targets. This includes Ruben Dias, Joao Felix, Sergey Milinkovic-Savic and Nikola Milenkovic.
Tuttosport understand that Paratici can hold talks for Ruben Dias and will likely meet the Benfica president after the game in the club's offices beside the stadium.
Juve are currently more keen on Dias than they are on Felix, as Real Madrid have edged very close to Matthijs de Ligt, meaning they will have to sign a young centre-back of their own.
Jorge Mendes will also be sitting on the same table when the two parties meet after the game and this could lead to Juve possibly having substantial contact for the 21-year-old defender.
Mendes' presence could swing talks in the Old Lady favor.
Go to comments