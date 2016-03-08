Juventus could include Croatian starlet in Bonucci deal
28 July at 10:15Croatian starlet Marko Pjaca could be included in AC Milan's possible deal to send Leonardo Bonucci back to Juventus this summer.
Talks are ongoing about the Old Lady resigning Bonucci this summer, with Mattia Caldara and Gonzalo Higuain possibly set to be included in a swap deal.
Gazzetta dello Sport say that Fiorentina target Marko Pjaca could be included in a possible deal, with Juventus willing to let the Croatian go this summer.
