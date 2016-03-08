Report: Juve pounce on Chelsea star Kanté
16 June at 11:10Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly eyeing a shock move to sign Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante.
In a report from IlBianconero, it is stated that relations between Chelsea and Juventus are very good, as things stand. The manner in which the transfer of Juan Cuadrado was carried out is a reason and Chelsea are likely to comeback to the Old Lady to sign Gonzalo Higuain and Daniele Rugani this summer.
And Juventus will look to get a deal for themselves done too, amidst Chelsea's possible capture of two of their players. And that player for the bianconeri will be N'Golo Kante.
Massimiliano Allegri really likes the former Leicester City man and Juventus will look to lower the asking price for the midfielder if the Blues end up signing Higuain and Rugani or even one of them.
Juventus are in no hurry to make an approach for Kante, but an idea is close to taking shape.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
