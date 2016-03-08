Juventus, Danilo: 'Sarri and Man City's Guardiola? Very similar'
14 November at 19:00Juventus defender Danilo spoke to Brazilian media outlet Globoesporte via Calciomercato.com today, discussing the Bianconeri’s coach Maurizio Sarri and his former coach at Manchester City, Pep Guardiola.
"Turin is very different from Manchester: here the fans are much warmer, they stop you on the street. They give me affection and motivation. In the Premier League, however, the game is much more intense, while in Italy it's more tactical. Sarri has modern ideas, he likes the high defensive line and he wants a good ball possession. So, it wasn't a big change for me and I'm comfortable with it. Sarri and Guardiola are very similar, especially in the maniacal care of tactics and movements. They both study their opponents in depth and how best to deal with them. Sarri is more elastic than Guardiola: he grants more individual freedom.”
The 28-year-old Brazilian right-back left the Premier League side in the summer in a deal worth €37 million, with former Juventus full-back João Cancelo moving the other way. So far this season he has made seven appearances for the Bianconeri, scoring a goal on his Juventus debut against Napoli at the end of August.
Apollo Heyes
