Juventus dealt blow as Guardiola confirms Man City stay: 'Next season, we build from scratch'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that he will not leave the Etihad in the summer.Guardiola was being heavily linked with a move to Juventus, who saw the Spaniard as a prime target as their next manager. While Man City confirmed that the rumors were meaningless, Juventus' links with Guardiola stayed.In a recent interview that Guardiola gave to the Spanish press before a basketball game involving Baxi Manresa and Real Madrid , he said: "Klopp? We have a beautiful rivalry, but not only with him.

"In England there are five very strong teams and that is why the Premier League is such a tough competition. Next season we will start from scratch and see what happens ".



On the future of Ernesto Valverde at Barcelona, Pep said:

" Valverde at risk? But my experience as a coach is now part of the past, now it's up to the new generations."