Juventus defender could renew despsite PSG, Manchester United interest
29 July at 16:20Rumors were flying at the start of the summer about a possible Alex Sandro exit from Juventus. Some of Europe’s top clubs were connected as PSG’s name came first and then Manchester United appeared ready to pursue the Brazilian.
Despite all of that, as of now there have been no concrete offers. This is why Alex Sandro could remain at Juventus and consequently start talking about a new contract in the coming weeks as the current one expires in 2020.
The 27-year-old left back joined Juventus in 2015 from Portuguese side Porto for a transfer fee of €26 million. Over the past few seasons he has cemented himself in the top tier of wing backs in Serie A. Last year was his most disappointing campaign-he appeared in 26 Serie A matches, notching 4 goals and 4 assists in that span.
Sandro is reportedly wanting to stay with Juve even more after the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.
