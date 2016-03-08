Stephan Lichtsteiner has confirmed that

The Juventus man is expected to

The Swiss international was reported last week to be on his way to London, with talks at Arsenal’s training ground proving to be successful.

Formerly an Inter target, the ex-Lazio player told journalists in Switzerland that the deal wasn’t done yet. He also has the chance to remain in Turin for another year on an extension.

“Nothing is finished yet.

“I cannot comment on the negotiations.

“As long as nothing is completed, that is always interesting in football. I think we all know that.”

Lichtsteiner was speaking from his country’s World Cup training camp, and admitted that he didn’t know whether the deal would be signed before the tournament.

Not the force he once was, Lichtsteiner deputized decently on the left after Dani Alves’ departure, totalling over 1800 minutes this season.