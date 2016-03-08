Juventus, Douglas Costa is ready for Atletico Madrid clash

Today, in fact, Douglas Costa returned to training with the group and is, therefore, deemed as recovered from his injury struggles. With that said, he should be included in the squad for the clash with Atletico Madrid on Tuesday evening.

The Bianconeri will have a tough task on their hand, as Atletico won the first leg by two goals to nil. It would be unlike Juve to go out in the round of 16 of Champions League, even though the Spanish side was a tough draw.