Juventus, Douglas Costa is ready for Atletico Madrid clash
09 March at 15:45Emergency in defence, but Juventus' manager Massimilano Allegri has received some good news in regards to the Bianconeri's attack
Today, in fact, Douglas Costa returned to training with the group and is, therefore, deemed as recovered from his injury struggles. With that said, he should be included in the squad for the clash with Atletico Madrid on Tuesday evening.
The Bianconeri will have a tough task on their hand, as Atletico won the first leg by two goals to nil. It would be unlike Juve to go out in the round of 16 of Champions League, even though the Spanish side was a tough draw.
The official report regarding Douglas Costa reads as follows: "Those who played the most yesterday underwent a recovery phase, while the rest of the group worked on possession and game actions this morning. Douglas Costa trained with the team".
