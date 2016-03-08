Juventus draw list of midfield targets for summer of 2019
21 August at 09:20Juventus have identified three midfielders as possible summer transfer targets for next year's transfer window.
With Claudio Marchisio already having had his contract terminated after a mutual agreement was reached for the same. Marchisio is now set to leave the club and spend his last day on the 31st of August, with Juve set to hunt for replacements next summer.
Tuttosport list the names of three midfielders who Juve will look to sign next summer, with Marchisio now no longer a bianconeri.
One man is a former Old Lady superstar himself- Paul Pogba, who has been linked with a move away from Manchester United this summer. Barcelona did make an offer for the Frenchman, but it was rejected by United.
The second man on the list of Sergey Milinkovic-Savic, who is close to signing a new deal at Lazio, as we previously stated. No offers were made for him this summer, but Juve will go back in for him next summer.
The third man is likely to be a free agent next summer, if he doesn't pen a new deal at his club- Adrien Rabiot. He has been linked with the likes of AC Milan, Barcelona and Tottenham, apart from Juve and could be a typical Old Lady free capture.
