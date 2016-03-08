Juventus duo close to Chelsea switch
09 July at 17:10Juventus duo Gonzalo Higuain and Daniele Rugani are reportedly now closer to a move to Chelsea, with Maurizio Sarri on the verge of becoming the new Blues boss.
Sarri has drawn heavy links with a move to Stamford Bridge and is likely to be heading to London, with Carlo Ancelotti now in charge at Napoli.
Gazzetta dello Sport say that with Sarri having come close to a Chelsea switch, Juve stars Gonzalo Higuain and Daniele Rugani have edged close to a move to the Bridge.
Chelsea are preparing a double offer of 100 million euro for the Old Lady duo.
