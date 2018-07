Juventus duo Gonzalo Higuain and Daniele Rugani are reportedly now closer to a move to Chelsea, with Maurizio Sarri on the verge of becoming the new Blues boss.Sarri has drawn heavy links with a move to Stamford Bridge and is likely to be heading to London, with Carlo Ancelotti now in charge at Napoli.Gazzetta dello Sport say that with Sarri having come close to a Chelsea switch, Juve stars Gonzalo Higuain and Daniele Rugani have edged close to a move to the Bridge.Chelsea are preparing a double offer of 100 million euro for the Old Lady duo.