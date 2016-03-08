Man City target could follow Sarri to Chelsea
07 July at 14:15Napoli midfielder Jorginho would play a role in Chelsea's capture of Maurizio Sarri and he could follow the Italian to Stamford Bridge, despite interest from Manchester City.
While Chelsea haven't sealed the deal to sign Sarri yet, Man City have not signed Jorginho too, despite strong links.
Corriere dello Sport say that Aurelio di Laurentiis wants a fee of 4 million euros to let Sarri go and Chelsea could offer them a total of 60 million euros to sign both Sarri and Jorginho.
It is said there has been a hassle over bonus fee for Jorginho with Man City and that is the reason why the deal isn't complete yet.
It is suprising that Man City haven't completed the midfielder's signing, but Chelsea can look to take advantage of that by making a double offer to sign Sarri and Jorginho this summer.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
