Paulo Dybala sustained an injury in yesterday's international friendly match between Argentina and Brazil and some Juventus fans watched with horror as the striker sat on the bench with ice on his knee. However, the injury is not expected to be anything serious, but Juventus want to be sure of it.



According to Tuttosport, the medical staff of the Argentinian national team has positive feelings about the extent of the injury that forced Dybala to leave the pitch in the 57th minute of the derby against Brazil.



However, Juventus want to see things clearly and want to be 100% sure that the problem is not one of a bigger magnitude. According to the Turin-based paper, the Bianconeri have already prepared new examinations in Italy for Dybala's return to Italy.



If the injury turns out to be more serious than anticipated, it would be a big blow for Juventus, as Dybala has been gradually rising in form and becoming more and more important for Allegri's team, scoring 4 goals in 8 matches in all competitions so far this season.