Juventus, Dybala still testing positive for Coronavirus after 40 days
29 April at 13:00Juventus forward Paulo Dybala is still testing positive for the Coronavirus, almost 40 days since his initial positive test, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 26-year-old Argentine forward, who is contracted to the Bianconeri until 2022, was the third Juventus player to test positive for the contagion, after teammates Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi. The player has undergone weekly tests after initially testing positive, which all of them confirming that Dybala still has the virus, although the amount of the virus inside him has dropped with each test.
Dybala is back to training, the report continues, but staying on his own in order to ensure that there is no new outbreak in the squad. The player is motivated to recover as soon as possible and begin working with his squad again, but for now he will need to remain patient for a little while longer.
Apollo Heyes
