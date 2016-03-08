Juventus-Empoli paper ratings: Kean and Mandzukic decisive, Cancelo and Alex Sandro flop

Yesterday evening Juventus won three key points in the match against Empoli at the Allianz Stadium. A victory signed by the paw of Moise Kean who entered the match from the bench to decide the challenge.The other standout performer was Mario Mandzukic as well as the centre-backs, while the fullbacks, Joao Cancelo and Alex Sandro, were the disappointment of the evening for Massimiliano Allegri's team. Here are the ratings of Juventus' players from Italian media:Szczesny 6; Cancelo 6.5, Rugani 7, Chiellini 7, Alex Sandro 5 (Spinazzola 6.5); Emre Can 6, Pjanic 6.5, Matuidi 6 (Kean 7.5), Bentancur 5; Bernardeschi 6.5 (Caceres N/A); Mandzukic 7.Szczesny 6; Cancelo 5.5, Rugani 6.5, Chiellini 6.5, Alex Sandro 5 (Spinazzola 6.5); Emre Can 6, Pjanic 6.5, Matuidi 5.5 (Kean 7.5), Bentancur 5.5; Bernardeschi 6.5 (Caceres 5.5); Mandzukic 7Szczesny 6; Cancelo 5.5, Rugani 7, Chiellini 7, Alex Sandro 5 (Spinazzola 6); Emre Can 6, Pjanic 6, Matuidi 5.5 (Kean 7), Bentancur 5.5; Bernardeschi 6.5 (Caceres N/A); Mandzukic 6.Szczesny N/A; Cancelo 6, Rugani 6.5, Chiellini 6.5, Alex Sandro 5 (Spinazzola 6.5); Emre Can 6, Pjanic 6, Matuidi 6 (Kean 7.5), Bentancur 5.5; Bernardeschi 6.5 (Caceres N/A); Mandzukic 6.5Szczesny 6; Cancelo 5.5, Rugani 6, Chiellini 6.5, Alex Sandro 5 (Spinazzola 6.5); Emre Can 6, Pjanic 5.5, Matuidi 6 (Kean 7), Bentancur 5.5; Bernardeschi 6.5 (Caceres 5.5); Mandzukic 6