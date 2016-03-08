Juventus-Empoli paper ratings: Kean and Mandzukic decisive, Cancelo and Alex Sandro flop
31 March at 11:30Yesterday evening Juventus won three key points in the match against Empoli at the Allianz Stadium. A victory signed by the paw of Moise Kean who entered the match from the bench to decide the challenge.
The other standout performer was Mario Mandzukic as well as the centre-backs, while the fullbacks, Joao Cancelo and Alex Sandro, were the disappointment of the evening for Massimiliano Allegri's team. Here are the ratings of Juventus' players from Italian media:
Tuttosport:
Szczesny 6; Cancelo 6.5, Rugani 7, Chiellini 7, Alex Sandro 5 (Spinazzola 6.5); Emre Can 6, Pjanic 6.5, Matuidi 6 (Kean 7.5), Bentancur 5; Bernardeschi 6.5 (Caceres N/A); Mandzukic 7.
Corriere dello Sport:
Szczesny 6; Cancelo 5.5, Rugani 6.5, Chiellini 6.5, Alex Sandro 5 (Spinazzola 6.5); Emre Can 6, Pjanic 6.5, Matuidi 5.5 (Kean 7.5), Bentancur 5.5; Bernardeschi 6.5 (Caceres 5.5); Mandzukic 7
Eurosport:
Szczesny 6; Cancelo 5.5, Rugani 7, Chiellini 7, Alex Sandro 5 (Spinazzola 6); Emre Can 6, Pjanic 6, Matuidi 5.5 (Kean 7), Bentancur 5.5; Bernardeschi 6.5 (Caceres N/A); Mandzukic 6.
Corriere della Sera:
Szczesny N/A; Cancelo 6, Rugani 6.5, Chiellini 6.5, Alex Sandro 5 (Spinazzola 6.5); Emre Can 6, Pjanic 6, Matuidi 6 (Kean 7.5), Bentancur 5.5; Bernardeschi 6.5 (Caceres N/A); Mandzukic 6.5
Gazzetta dello Sport:
Szczesny 6; Cancelo 5.5, Rugani 6, Chiellini 6.5, Alex Sandro 5 (Spinazzola 6.5); Emre Can 6, Pjanic 5.5, Matuidi 6 (Kean 7), Bentancur 5.5; Bernardeschi 6.5 (Caceres 5.5); Mandzukic 6
