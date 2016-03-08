Giuseppe Marotta’s latest victory has gone under the radar, and yet it acknowledges just how good Juventus’ general manager is.

The former Sampdoria man was named as Europe’s best executive, ahead of Ferren Soriano of Manchester City, and José Angel Sanchez of Real Madrid.

While everyone frets about Ronaldo being excluded from the FIFA awards, his Italian superior has effectively won the directors’ Golden Ball.

It’s a pity, because Marotta is a model, a man who wasn’t educated at university, but started from the bottom cleaning boots to graft his way to where he is today.

One of the only executives who knows his club inside out - from the state of the turf to the signing of massive stars like Cristiano Ronaldo - Marotta finished his very modest footballing career at Varese, before slowly working his way up, which included coaching goalkeepers and doing all sorts of oddjobs.

From Varese to Monza, from Como to Ravenna, Venezia, Atalanta, Sampdoria and Juventus, he’s got to the top without ever getting a helping hand.

If Juventus owe their success to anyone, Marotta’s name must be in the running.

Stefano Agresti, adapted by @EdoDalmonte