Juventus eye initial loan move for Man Utd and Man City target
15 June at 12:35CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that Juventus are looking to sign Manchester United and Manchester City target Jerome Boateng this summer, with Medhi Benatia likely to leave the Turin based side.
The 29-year-old Boateng will play the World Cup for Germany this summer, but he didn't enjoy the previous season with Bayern Munich. In what was an injury prone campaign, the centre-back made only 19 Bundesliga appearances for the Bavarian outfit, scoring once and assisting twice.
CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that while Boateng has drawn links with Manchester United and Manchester City, Juventus are ready to make an offer for the German this summer.
While Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has confirmed that the defender can leave if a suitable offer arrives, Juve feel that Boateng could be the man who can replace Medhi Benatia this summer.
Boateng is valued at about 30 million euros currently, but Bayern could be open to accepting an initial loan deal for the player.
A loan deal could be very suitable for the Old Lady and with Fabio Paratici and Beppe Marotta willing to do a deal, Juventus could soon propose an initial loan deal with the option of signing him on a permanent basis next summer.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
