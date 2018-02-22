Juventus eye Milan defender as Benatia replacement.
27 May at 09:15Reports from Corriere dello Sport understand that Serie A giants Juventus can look to make a move for AC Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli.
Old Lady defender Madhi Benatia did reveal the uncertainty about his future and with Marseille interested in him, with his former manager Rudi Garcia in charge there, the defender may not be at Turin next season.
And Juve are aware of that possibility and because of that, are monitoring the situation of Romagnoli.
The Italian could be one of Milan's big departures as they look to make up for the UEFA sanctions by selling their players.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments