Juventus forward edges towards Qatar move
20 December at 20:40Calciomercato reports that Mario Mandzukic is one step away from Qatar: the Croatian forward, after four months on the sidelines of Maurizio Sarri's technical project , is about to accept the closure of the deal that will lead him to play from January in the Middle East.
The official answer will come in the next 48 hours: the 1986 class will move from the next winter market window , after having refused the court of several clubs in the summer .
The former Bayern Munich man has a contract with the bianconeri, expiring in 2021 and receives € 6 million per year. In the summer, the transfer to Manchester United jumped to the photo finish , then the transfer to the Qatari club of Al-Rayyan. The court of Milan and some companies from the Emirates and MLS had also enquired over him.
The choice to go to Qatar is due to the fact that at the moment there are three or four very advantageous offers from the economic point of view: contacts reactivated in these days with several Qatari clubs, now the final choice and the closure of the deal . After 162 appearances and 44 goals at Juve, Mandzukic is ready to start again from Qatar.
For more news visit our homepage
Anthony Privetera
Go to comments