Juventus: four clubs want Pjanic, here's his price-tag
21 July at 18:10Juventus star Miralem Pjanic is wanted by four top European clubs, reports in Italy claim. The Bosnia International is a transfer target of Barcelona, Chelsea, Manchester City and Psg.
Accoridng to our sources, Psg are one of the most interested clubs in signing Pjanic although Chelsea have already made contact with the new player's agent Fali Ramadani (READ HIS PROFILE HERE). Juve are open to discuss about Pjanic's sale for a fee above € 80 million. If the player won't leave Juve this summer he will pen a € 6.5 million-a-year contract extension with his current club.
