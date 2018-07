Juventus star Miralem Pjanic is wanted by four top European clubs, reports in Italy claim. The Bosnia International is a transfer target of Barcelona, Chelsea, Manchester City and Psg. (READ HIS PROFILE HERE). Juve are open to discuss about Pjanic's sale for a fee above € 80 million. If the player won't leave Juve this summer he will pen a € 6.5 million-a-year contract extension with his current club.