Juventus, Galliani discusses Monza's 4-1 victory over Juve U23 squad
01 October at 20:45Former Milan CEO Adriano Galliani spoke to Italian media outlet Binario Sport via Calciomercato.com today to discuss Pavel Nedved and the performance of his Monza side against the Juventus Under 23 squad.
"Pavel Nedved, who was sitting next to me told me that there was no match. We had a pair of sensational goals at the beginning of the second half, with which we could go 4-0, then we scored, and we got a little angry, but I would say that we did not risk anything. It was a game that we immediately put on the right track and that we won without fail. The team was born strong, they were built with these criteria and they’re doing what we hoped they would do.”
Galliani joined long-time associate Silvio Berlusconi at Monza last year after the former Milan president purchased the club.
Monza, who play in the third tier of Italian football Serie C, beat the Juventus Under 23 squad today 4-1 in Turin.
Apollo Heyes
