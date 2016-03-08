Juventus had no knowledge Ronaldo was in Barcelona
28 March at 12:15
Cristiano Ronaldo's thigh injury, that was picked up on international duty, continues to worry Juventus fans who are demanding certainty about recovery times. After the first tests carried out in Portugal there should have been a further investigation with new exams at Medical in Turin.
It is now known that the Portuguese ace yesterday did not show up at the Continassa, and the Turin club had no knowledge that he would not be attending. Instead, Ronaldo, in fact, stopped in Barcelona, as announced by Radio Catalunya, to comply with commercial commitments with some sponsors. While also is said to be normal, it is reported in Corriere della Sera, that Juventus knew nothing about it and had already pre-alerted all the medical staff for visits that, in the end, were not made.
Ronaldo was seen today reporting to Continassa to meet with the team doctors and it is expected that further medical tests will be carried out next week. One thing for sure is that the Juventus staff will be happy to finally know the whereabouts of Ronaldo.
