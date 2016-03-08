Juventus have contacted Inter target Vidal for a possible January move
27 December at 14:20Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal is Inter’s top priority in the upcoming January transfer window, but now the Nerazzurri will face competition from title race rivals Juventus for the player’s signature, according to a report from Rome based newspaper Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Bianconeri are also looking for midfield reinforcements in the upcoming January transfer window, in order to continue their fight against the Milanese club for the league title, as well as continue their path to the Champions League trophy this season.
The Turin based club recently called the player’s agent, the report highlights, in order to discuss whether the 32-year-old Chilean would consider a return to Turin. Vidal played for Juventus for four years between 2011 to 2015, making 171 appearances in that time. However, his priority is still a move to Inter, due to his desire to work with coach Antonio Conte.
Apollo Heyes
