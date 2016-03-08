Juventus have made up their mind about Bayer Leverkusen's Havertz: the details
13 March at 18:00Juventus are interested in Bayer Leverkusen forward Kai Havertz and have made a decision on a summer purchase, according to a report from Fabrizio Romano on Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Bianconeri have been following the 20-year-old German for years with great interest. The club appreciate his talents and he was even praised by coach Maurizio Sarri five months ago, showing how the Turin based club still believe he will be a great player in the future.
However, the club have decided that they won’t look to sign him in the summer transfer window, the report continues. The reason is that Leverkusen value Havertz at more than €80 million, a figure that’s unapproachable for Juventus. The Bianconeri didn’t consider attempting to negotiate for a lower price, due to a long list of interested clubs in both the Bundesliga and the Premier League, which are sure to fight for his signature.
Apollo Heyes
