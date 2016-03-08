Juventus have to sell: all the outgoing names

After the de Ligt saga is completed, then the Bianconeri will focus on selling . Spinazzola was shipped off to Roma, though Pellegrini went in the other direction. Therefore, a few more sales are in the makings.

The most obvious case relates to Higuain, who isn't in the plans of Sarri this season. Rejecting all the offers that have come his way so far, the Argentinian wants to stay and battle for a starting spot, though Juve have already made up their mind.

Then we have Cancelo, who's on the radar of Barcelona and Man City. His future is destined to be outside of Italy, and a move is only a matter of time, as negotiations continue between the Turin side and the clubs interested.

Should Pogba arrive, then one of Khedira and Mautidi will almost certainly leave. Up front, both Kean and Mandzukic are being linked with a departure, while goalkeeper Perin is also looking for a new club.

Juventus are ready to offload several players this summer, not only to be able to afford signings, but also because they simply have too many as it stands. With signings expected, the number will only increase.