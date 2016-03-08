Juventus, here is why Ronaldo has refused the MVP patch
04 September at 09:30Cristiano Ronaldo has refused to wear the Serie A MVP patch and it will not appear on any of his Juventus shirts throughout the season. Introduced this year, Lega Serie A has introduced a new set of badges to applied to the shirts of those players who have distinguished themselves in the previous campaign. For example, Kalidou Koulibaly has a badge on his Napoli shirt identifying him as last season’s best defender and Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has one for being awarded the title of the best midfielder of last season.
According to the English tabloid The Sun via Calciomercato.com, the reason why Ronaldo doesn’t want to wear the patch is personal and is related to the relationship he has with his teammates. The player reportedly told Lega Serie A straight away that he wants the exact same shirt as his teammates because he doesn’t want to disrespect the other Bianconeri players by distinguishing himself as the best player.
Apollo Heyes
