Juventus, here is why Ronaldo has refused the MVP patch

04 September at 09:30
Cristiano Ronaldo has refused to wear the Serie A MVP patch and it will not appear on any of his Juventus shirts throughout the season. Introduced this year, Lega Serie A has introduced a new set of badges to applied to the shirts of those players who have distinguished themselves in the previous campaign. For example, Kalidou Koulibaly has a badge on his Napoli shirt identifying him as last season’s best defender and Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has one for being awarded the title of the best midfielder of last season.
 
According to the English tabloid The Sun via Calciomercato.com, the reason why Ronaldo doesn’t want to wear the patch is personal and is related to the relationship he has with his teammates. The player reportedly told Lega Serie A straight away that he wants the exact same shirt as his teammates because he doesn’t want to disrespect the other Bianconeri players by distinguishing himself as the best player.

For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Globetrotter

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.