Juventus, here is why Ronaldo has refused the MVP patch

Cristiano Ronaldo has refused to wear the Serie A MVP patch and it will not appear on any of his Juventus shirts throughout the season. Introduced this year, Lega Serie A has introduced a new set of badges to applied to the shirts of those players who have distinguished themselves in the previous campaign. For example, Kalidou Koulibaly has a badge on his Napoli shirt identifying him as last season’s best defender and Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has one for being awarded the title of the best midfielder of last season.According to the English tabloid The Sun via Calciomercato.com , the reason why Ronaldo doesn’t want to wear the patch is personal and is related to the relationship he has with his teammates. The player reportedly told Lega Serie A straight away that he wants the exact same shirt as his teammates because he doesn’t want to disrespect the other Bianconeri players by distinguishing himself as the best player.Apollo Heyes