Juventus, Higuain's future at risk as Bianconeri search for a new striker: the details
30 March at 12:00Juventus are looking for a new striker, with the future of Argentine forward Gonzalo Higuain hanging in the balance, according to a report from Fabrizio Romano on Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 32-year-old Argentine striker, who is contracted to the Bianconeri until 2021, is no longer a guaranteed starter at the club, with the return to form of Paulo Dybala pushing the former Napoli forward down the pecking order. The Turin based club are keen to strengthen their attack and purchase a player to compliment Dybala and Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, a player like Inter’s Mauro Icardi.
Higuain’s contract is an issue for Juventus, the report continues. The Bianconeri are not happy either with the length or wage guarantee in the agreement and would be happy to sell him for the right price. Nothing final has been decided yet, but signs suggest that the Argentine will be leaving Turin in the coming months
Apollo Heyes
