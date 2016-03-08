Juventus, Higuain will start alongside Ronaldo against Fiorentina
10 September at 23:00Gonzalo Higuain has convinced coach Maurizio Sarri of his qualities and is due to start alongside Cristiano Ronaldo for Juventus in their upcoming game against Fiorentina, according to Calciomercato.com.
The 31-year-old Argentinian striker was insistent about his commitment to the Bianconeri and refused the idea of playing for another cub in Italy, hoping to prove to the Juventus management he is still worthy of playing for the club.
The striker has already scored for the Bianconeri this season when Napoli visited Turin and his impressive performances in Juventus’ opening two games has convinced Sarri to start the former Napoli forward.
Higuain and Sarri previously worked together at Napoli, in a season that saw the Argentine win the Capocannoniere award with 36 goals in the 2015/16 season.
Last season Higuain struggled after moving away for Turin, failing to settle in Milan before struggling to adapt in the Premier League with Sarri’s Chelsea.
Apollo Heyes
