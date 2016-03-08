Juventus identify Lyon midfielder Aouar as alternative to Manchester United's Pogba
25 February at 18:30Juventus are interested in Olympique Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Bianconeri have specifically identified the 21-year-old Frenchman as the main alternative to their first choices in the summer transfer window, Manchester United’s Paul Pogba and Brescia’s Sandro Tonali. However, the player’s price is still high, with the French club expecting offers above €60-70 million.
The feeling inside the Juventus camp is that Aouar is worth it, the report continues. The Turin based club will continue to follow him before making up their minds. The 21-year-old, who is contracted to Lyon until 2023, has made 33 appearances across all competitions so far this season, for a total of 2539 minutes. In that time, he has scored nine goals and provided six assists, being one of the most impressive young midfielders in France. He has started in 21 of his 23 league appearances.
Apollo Heyes
