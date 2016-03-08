Juventus injury situation: Khedira with a new setback, Pjanic injured with Bosnia
17 November at 18:20Juventus have been battling with injuries since the beginning of the season, but despite all the setbacks of their players, Massimiliano Allegri's team is still unbeaten in Serie A and are one step away from qualifying to the next round of the Champions League. Here is the current situation of the injured players in a brief roundup.
Emre Can has been out of action for some time now with a thyroid nodule issue, but after undergoing surgery he will return to Italy on Monday and begin his recovery phase. The aim is to have the German midfielder back in action in mid-December.
Federico Bernardeschi had to leave Italy's training camp with a hamstring injury, but as reported by Juventus, it is not deemed serious, although the midfielder is, nevertheless, in doubt for Juventus' match against Spal.
Also on international duty, Miralem Pjanic suffered a muscle strain in his country's match against Austria. The player has returned to Turin, but as with Bernardeschi, it is not expected to be anything serious.
Mattia Perin, meanwhile, has a finger injury, which is further complicating his already difficult start to a season in which he has not been given too many chances. However, as in the previous two cases, it should not be anything serious and Juventus expect him to be back for the match against Spal.
Sami Khedira sustained a new injury today - an ankle sprain - and continues in a problematic season full of setbacks. Just recently he returned back from a long pause but now will have to be monitored daily with a new issue.
