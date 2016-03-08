Juventus interested in Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus: the player's response
28 February at 12:00Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus shone in the Sky Blues’ 2-1 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday this week, impressing the interested Juventus, according to a report from Fabrizio Romano via Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 22-year-old Brazilian striker scored City’s equaliser in the game, impressing in one of the toughest stadiums to visit in Europe. Juventus and Barcelona are both interested in him, with the Bianconeri’s sporting director Fabio Paratici having watched the player in person many times whilst he’s been with the reigning Premier League champions.
However, Jesus has no intention of leaving Manchester, the report continues. The player has personally promised coach Pep Guardiola that he will only leave the club if they sell him, but otherwise he wants to stay with City and reward them for their investment in him. Despite the Champions League ban, Jesus has no desire to leave and has informed his agent of this.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments